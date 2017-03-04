Panjab University: Amid ABVP threats, activist attends seminar in disguise

Seema Azad at Punjab University on Friday. Jasbir Malhi Seema Azad at Punjab University on Friday. Jasbir Malhi

Activist Seema Azad addressed a seminar at the Panjab University (PU) here Friday in disguise as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had threatened to disrupt the event if she came to the campus. Azad wore a turban as she disguised herself as a Sikh woman. She arrived in Chandigarh Thursday and reached PU campus Friday at 6am. “She was on the campus throughout the day but was shifting locations,” said a Students for Society (SFS) member.

Azad was introduced as Kuriti from Haryana’s Nari Mukti Manch. “We learn everything from these educational institutions but it is more important that we implement the education we receive in daily lives to help the society grow,” Azad said in her 14-minute address. She asked people to take to the streets against the rising forces of fascism.

Watch What Else Is Making News

ABVP members, who kept waiting near the seminar venue, remained clueless about her identity. ABVP state president Sourabh Kapoor mocked at her. “She entered the campus like a thief. If she was such a nationalist, she should have faced authorities instead of disguising as a Sikh woman.”

DSP Ram Gopal said they had not seen Azad in the university. “If she entered the campus, it was the responsibility of PU authorities to stop her entry. Our duty was to maintain law and order.”

The university authorities had denied permission for the seminar. But SFS members gathered outside vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover’s office, raised slogans and held the seminar on fascism there.

Representatives of parties like Sikh Youth of Punjab, United Akali Dal, Dal Khalsa, Bharti Kisan Union, CPI, CPM also participated in the seminar and spoke against the BJP government and ABVP. “I am surprised to see that Panjab University, known for its academic freedom, is now stopping students from putting forth their thoughts in a free way,” said Bhagat Singh’s nephew, Jagmohan Singh.

Historian and activist Ajmer Singh said banning someone’s entry and to refuse permission to hold a seminar shows that the government is fearful. “Is the government so weak that if Azad speaks on campus, it will lead to its downfall?’’