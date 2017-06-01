Panic as Russian tries to open plane door during flight

Drama unfolded inside a Delhi-bound plane when a Russian national tried to open one of the doors of the aircraft in an inebriated condition. Though the crew members of Aeroflot airline managed to stop him from doing so, the pilot immediately reached out to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), seeking emergency police’s assistance at the airport.

He was detained by CISF after the flight landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The CISF Quick Reaction Team then whisked him away and alerted Delhi Police. Police, after filing a ‘kalandra’, produced him before a Delhi court from where he was let off with a Rs 50,000 fine.

DCP (airport) Sanjay Bhatia said that on May 22, they received information from Jai Singh, Duty Manager, Aeroflot, Terminal-3, regarding an unruly passenger on board a Moscow-New Delhi flight. “After the flight landed at T-3, the pilot handed over the passenger, Aleksander Samokhvalov, along with a Passenger Flight Disturbance Report in which it has been mentioned that the passenger tried to open the aircraft gate,” he said.

