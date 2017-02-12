Andhra Pradesh: Panellists discuss talent crunch issue at Healthcare Sabha

‘Co-creating a Manifesto for a Healthy India’ was the theme in the second edition of Healthcare Sabha — The National Thought Leadership Forum for Public Healthcare. Held at Novotel Varun Beach, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from February 9-11, it started off with a welcome address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Healthcare. She took the audience through the vision of the event and welcomed them to three days of knowledge sharing through debates and discussions on various aspects of public health.

Union Minister for Health J P Nadda’s video message also awaited the participants of Healthcare Sabha 2017. He

congratulated The Indian Express Group and Express Healthcare for creating a platform like Healthcare Sabha and highlighted the need for such events to facilitate constructive dialogues between the stakeholders in the arena of public health.

It was followed by an interesting panel discussion on a crucial topic which has severe adverse effects on India’s goal to ensure Universal Health Coverage to its citizens — talent crunch. Moderated by Farhat Mantoo, regional coordinator HR, MSF, South Asia, the session boasted of an eminent panel comprising A K Mahapatra, chief, Neuroscience Centre, AIIMS, Delhi; Madhumita Dobe, director- professor & dean, All India Institute of Public Health; Sudeep Srivastava, director, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana; Pravin Shingare, director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Maharashtra; and D K Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS. The panellists discussed the topic in detail and deliberated on the ways to mitigate the talent crunch, both in terms of

capacity and competence in public health.

The panellists also recommended measures for talent generation and management which included assessing

the current regulatory systems in terms of efficacy and effectiveness, creating more need-based skill slabs, training more allied healthcare workers, encouraging professionals to take up teaching which in turn will add capacity among medical practitioners, integrating AYUSH practitioners in mainstream medical practice, charting a more clear career path for public health professionals to incentivise them, optimising the currently available resources, being more open to innovation in creating and retaining talent, etc.