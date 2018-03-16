Panel to examine report on Majithia’s role in drug racket case, Punjab tells HC

Former SAD leader Bikram Majithia (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Former SAD leader Bikram Majithia (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

The Punjab government Thursday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had formed a two-member committee to examine the report prepared by a senior police officer on the alleged role of former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug racket case.

The government’s declaration came amid allegations in the court that after the High Court ordered a probe in November 2017 on an application by a lawyers’ group into the alleged involvement of Majithia in the drug case, the Enforcement Directorate was threatening its deputy director Niranjan Singh with “outright suspension” if he did not “disengage” his personal counsel in the case.

Read | Arvind Kejriwal says sorry to Bikram Singh Majithia, his Punjab MLAs call it ‘meek surrender’

Also, during the same hearing in the court today, a DGP-rank officer probing the allegations of complicity between an SSP and drug traffickers said he was facing “issues” in the state.

Panel constituted

During the resumed hearing of the case, which has come to be known as Bhola drug racket case, before the division bench of Justices Surya Kant and Shekher Dhawan, Punjab’s Advocate General Atul Nanda said a report pertaining to Majithia, prepared by the Punjab Police on the orders of the court, was under active consideration by a committee and sought three weeks from the bench to apprise it about government’s position in the matter.

The committee comprises additional home secretary Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi and a senior police officer. The report, prepared by the STF head Harpreet Singh Sidhu, contains “prima facie fact findings” on the allegations against Majithia in the drug case. Sidhu handed it over to the court, which handed it over to the state government through the Advocate General, and to Enforcement Directorate for further action.

The inquiry report had been submitted by Sidhu on the directions of the court, which had asked him to look into a detailed note prepared by Niranjan on the alleged role of Majithia.

The ED, meanwhile, submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover before the bench on Sidhu’s report.

ED threatened its official: Advocate

The hearing in the case began on a stormy note with senior advocate Anupam Gupta stating that, following the recent court order on probe against Majithia, his client Niranjan Singh had been asked to disengage him as his counsel in the case.

He produced before the bench two letters written by Niranjan. In the first, written on February 22, Niranjan asked Gupta not to represent him in the case. He withdrew it in his second letter sent to Gupta on March 5.

“The ED is seeking to interfere in the judicial process. It verges on contempt of court. My client has been repeatedly threatened with outright suspension if he did not disengage me. ED should know there are lawyers in the Bar who are not afraid of authority,” said Gupta, who has been representing Niranjan since 2015 when the ED had attempted to transfer him from Jalandhar to Kolkata.

The division bench observed that that the court “should not be at least made party to this” and stressed the need for consensus between Niranjan and the ED. It also observed that the officers acting as an “extended hand” of the court will be protected.

DGP says facing ‘issues’

DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, who is probing the allegations of complicity between Moga SSP Raj Jit and Inspector Inderjit Singh, who was earlier arrested in a drug haul case by the anti-drug STF in Punjab, on Thursday sought six weeks to complete the probe in the matter while submitting his second sealed cover report in the matter. He said certain additional things had come forth and he would need more time for the probe.

However, the officer, while addressing the bench, said, “There is a very serious matter. There are issues… happening,” Chattopadhyaya said. When asked by the bench whether it pertains to the State or Centre, he said, “Centre is cooperating. The matter is related to the state.”

He said he could disclose it in the open court and requested the bench to hear him in-camera on the issue. The division bench also asked AG Nanda to remain present inside the chamber and later in the open court ordered Nanda to look into the matter and apprise it on the next date of hearing.

Though the subject of the information shared inside was not revealed in the open court, sources said Chattopadhyaya complained to judges about “harassment” to him.

The case has been adjourned for the next hearing on May 9. The division bench also directed the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process of extradition of persons whose particulars have been shared with it by the Punjab Police in connection with drug cases.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App