Panel rings alarm on govt school student suicides in MP

As many as 800 out of 1,147 school students who committed suicides between 2011 and March 2016 in Madhya Pradesh studied in government schools. A 10-member committee of legislators formed in the wake of a spate of suicides in March 2016 has noted this in a report submitted to the Assembly on Friday. The legislators belong to different political parties.

The committee collected the details from the home department. It found that more victims hailed from rural areas and most of them belonged to the middle class. Academic, psychological, familial, social and financial issues were cited as reasons for suicides in the report.

After considering facts, the committee concluded that “no one person or institution can be held responsible, and that efforts should be made at every level, from family to society and from schools to teachers to try and prevent suicides.’’

