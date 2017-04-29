Panel probing sloth bear killing seeks extension

A three-member inquiry committee of forest officers formed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to probe the killing of a sloth bear, suspected to have killed two villagers and a forest guard in Banaskantha district last month, has sought an extension. The panel sought extension as one of the members sent his acceptance for conducting the inquiry late, whereas another member was on leave for some period. The committee consists of retired principal chief conservator of forest S C Pant, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Akshay Saxena and Chief Conservator of Forest (Vadodara) Ram Kumar. The committee was to submit its report within 30 days.

However, now the committee has sought an extension to conduct the inquiry. Speaking with The Indian Express, Akshay Kumar Saxena said, “We have sought an extension to conduct and complete the inquiry. As, acceptance of Mr Pant (to conduct the inquiry) came at a very late stage…I was also on leave during some period. So, we have sought an extension and the inquiry will be done with a new time frame.” “We (the Committee) have gone through the file and decided the procedure to adopt to conduct the inquiry,” Saxena added.

On March 24, Rupani had ordered a high level probe into the killing of a sloth bear by a team of police and forest officials using AK-47 assault rifles. The sloth bear, a protected wildlife animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, was killed on March 15 in Balaram-Ambaji Wildlife Sanctuary.

