Panel led by Dr. Manmohan Singh to travel to J-K in September

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI/File) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI/File)

Over four months after the Congress set up a policy planning group for Jammu and Kashmir headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the panel will travel to the state next month to hold consultations with the party and civil society groups to get a sense of the situation in the state.

The Congress had been strident in its criticism of the BJP government over its Kashmir policy. The nine-member group, which has former minister P Chidambaram, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, AICC general secretary Ambika Soni, senior leader Karan Singh, state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and senior Kashmir leader Tariq Hameed Karra, will travel to all three regions of the state.

Soni said the group will first travel to Jammu on September 10 and then to Kashmir on September 16. She said, “We will interact with Congress leaders and workers and meet others, citizens, representatives of civil society.” She said the state unit of the Congress will draw up a detailed programme and the list of people the panel will interact with.

Asked about the objective of the panel’s visit, she said, “There is so much happening in the state. Since the formation of the group, we had two meetings in Delhi. Now it was felt that we should interact with people over there…” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App