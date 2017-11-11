Panel formed to look into pay hike for lower court judges

The Union Cabinet approved setting up a panel to look into the salary hike of about 21,000 lower court judges (Representational Photo) The Union Cabinet approved setting up a panel to look into the salary hike of about 21,000 lower court judges (Representational Photo)

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved setting up a panel to look into the salary hike of about 21,000 lower court judges. The Second National Judicial Pay Commission will be headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (Retd) J P Venkatrama Reddi, while R Basant, former judge of Kerala High Court, will be a member.

The commission will make its recommendations to state governments, preferably within 18 months, according to an official statement. It will examine the present structure of emoluments and conditions of service of judicial officers in the states and Union Territories, an official said. The Law Ministry will now notify the appointment of the commission.

The Cabinet also approved an agreement between India and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion. The Cabinet further approved the protocol amending the agreement between India and Kyrgyzstan for avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The agreement with Hong Kong will stimulate flow of investment, technology and personnel, prevent double taxation and provide for exchange of information between the two parties, an official release said. It will improve transparency on tax matters and help curb tax evasion.

