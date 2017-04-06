Panel formed to look into Gomti river project

The state Wednesday formed a three-member panel under chairmanship of Justice (retd) Alok Kumar Singh to look into the quality and delay in implementation and anomaly in expenditure of Gomti-River Channelisation project. The other two members are retired IIT-BHU Professor U K Chaudhary and IIM-Lucknow Professor A K Garg. The official spokesperson of the government said that initially Rs 656 crore was sanctioned for the project, but it was later increased to Rs 1,513 crore, out of which 95 per cent has been spent. But, still just 60 per cent of the project has been completed. The committee has been asked to submit its report in 45 days.

