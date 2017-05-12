Pandits raise security, Kashmir employees’ issue with CM Mehbooba Mufti

An organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Friday raised the issue of security of its employees serving in Kashmir and places of worships with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. “We have met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today and raised the issues of concern to the community. We have raised with her issues of security of employees serving in Kashmir and places of worship as well,” All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinod Pandita.

Pandita said that employees who have been posted under Prime Minister’s Employment Package in Kashmir have developed fear psychosis in view of the recent increase of violent incidents in the Kashmir Valley.

He said employees posted in Kashmir should be called back to the valley only when the situation becomes conducive.

“We have also raised the issue of release of their salaries with the CM and demanded that till the security situation becomes conducive, they should be allowed to stay back (outside the valley),” he said.

1,700 Pandit employees fled the valley following violent protests after Hizb terrorist Burhan Wani’s killing in an encounter last year and employees’ colonies were targeted by stone-pelters.

