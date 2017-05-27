Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary today, PM Modi pays tributes

Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (Source: Express archive photo) Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (Source: Express archive photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, on his 53rd death anniversary on Saturday. Modi tweeted, “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary”.

Born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad, Pandit Nehru played a vital role in the freedom struggle of the nation. He joined the Indian National Congress in the year 1919 and was part of the independence movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

Pandit Nehru who became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923, was one of the signatories to the Nehru Report which demanded dominion status for India which meant the Indians would partially govern themselves. The Nehru report was proposed at the All-Party Conference in 1928, chaired by Pandit Nehru’s father Motilal Nehru after whom the report was named.

Jawaharlal Nehru later went on to become the president of the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress which demanded that the moderate idea of dominion status be replaced by a demand for Poorna Swaraj or complete independence. He was also part of the independence movements called by Mahatma Gandhi and was jailed several times during 1930-35.

The day he was born, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day as his love for children was immense and popularly known. On August 15, 1947, when India got its independence from the colonial rule of the British empire, Pandit Nehru was sworn in as the first Prime Minister of the country. He served as the Prime Minister of independent India until his death on May 27, 1964. Remaining in power for 17 years, he is till date the longest-serving prime minister.

