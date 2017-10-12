Pandey’s discharge plea: Court directs Ishrat Jahan’s mother to file reply

The special CBI court on Wednesday granted one last chance to Shamima Kauser, mother of Ishrat Jahan, to file her reply on an application moved by ex-DGP P P Pandey, who has sought discharge from the trial. The court has concluded the hearing advanced by the CBI and Pandey’s lawyer last month. The court adjourned the hearing till November 7, with a warning that it won’t give further chance for filing a reply. Later her lawyer told the court that reply will be filed by the next date.

