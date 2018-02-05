Panchmahals: FIR against 12 people for trying to stop Dalit funeral procession

A Dalit woman’s funeral procession was carried out under police protection at Nani Pingali village of Panchamahal district in central Gujarat on Saturday after people belonging to the upper caste Darbar community allegedly objected to the traditional route being taken by Dalits to take their dead to the graveyard. Police have registered an FIR against 12 persons on the basis of a complaint filed by one 33-year-old Dinesh Solanki, the son of the deceased.

According to the FIR registered with Kaalol police station, when the funeral procession of Ganga, who died of a heart attack, was passing through a locality, dominated by Darbar community, on Saturday morning some members of the upper caste community stopped them from going ahead. They also allegedly beat up Dinesh and used casteist slurs, according to the FIR. “We received a complaint that Dalits were not being allowed to carry out their funeral procession from their traditional route. So, a police team immediately rushed to the spot, and the funeral procession was carried out under police protection,” said Panchmahal Superintendent of Police R V Chudasama.

Police have filed the FIR against 12 persons — Kiransinh Solanki, his son Devendrasinh Solanki and 10 others — under provisions of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC. “Investigations are on,” the SP said, adding that police personnel have been also deployed at Dinesh’s residence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App