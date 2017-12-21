Panchkula Violence: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps SIT for failure to arrest top Dera functionary Aditya Insan

Punjab and Haryana High Court (Files) Punjab and Haryana High Court (Files)

Haryana Police SIT on Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Dera followers had been instructed to “not hesitate in waging war against the state” while attempting to “rescue” the Dera chief from police custody inside the Panchkula Court Complex. The state, however, was pulled up by a full bench of the High Court for its failure to nab key Dera functionary Aditya Insan, who is alleged to be a key culprit behind the mob violence of August 25.

During the resumed hearing of the case on the violence that broke out in Haryana following Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction, the full bench of Justices Surya Kant, Augustine George Masih and Avneesh Jhingan observed the general perception in public was that when the police “wants to” arrest a person “they will”. The bench asked the state whether Aditya Insan was “such a trained criminal that he has disappeared…like Shaktiman”.

“The image and reputation of everyone from the SIT is at stake. They must respond to need of the hour. We do not want to comment at this stage (of investigation),” the bench observed. “We will not interfere. It is for you to decide,” the bench added while addressing Haryana AG Baldev Raj Mahajan on registering the case of conspiracy against Dera head. In its report on the conspiracy behind the violence, the SIT said it was engineered by the leadership and senior functionaries of Dera Sacha Sauda and directions were given to the followers to gather in Panchkula with weapons, stones, sticks, umbrellas and petrol.

“Rs 1.25 crore was distributed to Chamkaur Singh and others through Rakesh PA by the accused Honeypreet. Rs 25 lakh each were distributed to Dr Aditya Insan, Dr Pawan Insan and Naveen alias Gobi Ram. Rs 18 lakh was given to Ram Singh Chairman for the above said purpose,” the SIT said in its report. During the hearing the bench was informed that the two key Dera functionaries have been granted bail by the lower court in Panchkula and the police has decided to challenge the order. The bench asked the state government to present a separate list of cases which are triable before the session courts and judicial magistrate courts.

The bench said it would like to ask the lower courts to hear the cases before a single judge and also directed the SIT to place on record the challan of the main case on Panchkula violence before it on the next date of hearing. It was informed that 1413 accused persons have so far been arrested by the SIT and 240 FIRs have been registered.

The state was again questioned over properties inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa and was asked to submit a separate status reports from the town and country planning department and the local bodies department on the nature of properties and if exemption was granted to the organisation in land use. Haryana has been asked to specifically mention if any such exemptions were granted to any other organisation. After senior advocate Anupam Gupta questioned the report filed by Court Commissioner Anil Kumar Singh Panwar, the bench directed Panwar to file a supplementary report with his opinion on his findings inside the Dera.

The SIT, meanwhile, was told to submit a report over its probe into the destruction of hard disks found during the search operation at Dera headquarters and also on the removal of important assets from Dera following its chief’s conviction and before the sanitisation drill. The bench was told that 85 hard disks were recovered from the Dera and that police has sought the assistance of CFSL, CBI officials and even the FBI in the US to retrieve the data.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App