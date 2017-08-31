Panchkula violence: Police identify two more victims

Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Police identified two more women, who were killed in the August 25 violence when Dera Sacha Sauda followers clashed with the police. Nine more persons, who were injured during the clash, were also arrested on Wednesday. They were arrested after being discharged from the civil hospital. The city residents are also sending videos on the WhatsApp number launched by the police on Monday. According to the police, the two women were identified as Angrej Kaur of Muktsar district in Punjab and Sunita of Karnal in Haryana.

Panchkula Police Commissioner said they were identifying the people after watching the videos and scrutinising the CCTV footage grabs recovered from various buildings in the city. “People are helping police by sharing the videos on the new WhatsApp number we launched on Monday. In two days, we received some videos sent by residents. Our team is scrutnising it and we will act against the cuplrits. These videos have given some more clues,” a police officer added.

Meanwhile, nine more persons arrested by the Panchkula Police. Six persons were arrested by the Sector 5 police. The accused were part of the mob and were injured during the clash on August 25. The accused were discharged from the court on Wednesday and then arrested. Police also registered a case against unknown people, who entered the premises of Panchkula waterworks at Sector 16 and damaged public property. The people were seen breaking the glasses of the building and also throwing stones at the premises.

Police sources said the case has been registered at Sector 16 Police Station after scrutinising the CCTV footage that was recovered from a neighbouring building.

