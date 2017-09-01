Panchkula violence: Police arrest Dhiman; Aditya Insaan at large

At Panchkula district courts on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) At Panchkula district courts on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

POLICE ON Thursday arrested Surinder Dhiman Insaan, one of the main accused of instigating violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25. The accused was booked under sedition charges along with Dera spokesperson Aditya Insaan. Dhiman was produced in the court which sent him to seven-day police remand. Aditya is still at large.

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said that Dhiman was a reporter of the Dera’s mouthpiece ‘Sach Kahun’ in the city and was one of the main conspirators of instigating violence after the Dera head’s conviction by a special CBI court.

Police officials said Dhiman was in-charge of the Nam Charcha Ghar in Sector 23. He made arrangements for langar when the Dera followers converged at different places in the city. “Dhiman was also present at HAFED chowk on the morning of August 25 and was serving tea and langar to the followers,” an official added. “Dhiman and Aditya Insaan were booked a day after the violence after it came to light that they first went to HAFED chowk where the Dera followers were present on August 25 and instigated violence. They allegedly instigated the Dera followers in Sector 3 and then left the city,” a police official said.

The police officials said that they suspected Aditya Insaan to be present in Sirsa. The police had already issued a lookout notice against him. Sources in police said that they had some vital leads about Aditya Insaan.

The Chandigarh Police has sought from their Haryana and Punjab counterparts a list of the Dera followers who can create trouble and resort to violence. The UT Police expects that Gurmeet Ram Rahim may apply for bail in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and his followers may sneak into the city and create trouble.

