Panchkula violence: Lower court rejects Honeypreet’s bail plea

A lower court here Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s “adopted daughter” Honeypreet in the case of violence and criminal conspiracy registered by Panchkula Police last year. Honey Preet, also known as Priyanka Taneja, was arrested by the Haryana Police in October last year in FIR number 345 registered at Sector 5 police station for the violence in Haryana. Dera followers had indulged in large-scale violence on the day of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in the rape cases.

Honeypreet’s bail plea was represented by advocate Tanveer Ahmad, who had won acquittal for the parents of Aarushi Talwar in the murder case. The counsel argued that the co-accused in the FIR have been granted bail by different courts but Honey Preet has remained behind bars since October. He had also argued that she was not part of the violence.

The FIR, in which Honey Preet is an accused along with the proclaimed offender Aditya Insan and others, is the main case registered by police for the conspiracy behind the 2017 Panchkula violence.

Police during probe had found that the Dera followers had been even instructed to “not hesitate in waging war against the state” while attempting to rescue the Dera chief from the custody of the police from Panchkula Court Complex.

