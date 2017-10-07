Panchkula violence: IPS officer re-instated by Haryana govt

The police and administration were blamed for failing to get prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC effectively implemented in Panchkula. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh) The police and administration were blamed for failing to get prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC effectively implemented in Panchkula. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Haryana government on Saturday re-instated IPS officer Ashok Kumar, who was suspended following large scale violence in Panchkula after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

He has been posted as commandant, 1st Battalion, Haryana Armed Police, Ambala City, relieving Abhishek Jorwal from the additional charge of the post, an official spokesperson said here.

“The re-reinstatement of Kumar is subject to the final outcome of departmental proceedings pending against him,” he added.

On August 26, Kumar, the then deputy commissioner of police in Panchkula, was suspended by the Haryana government, a day after at least 35 people died in the district in violence triggered by the self-styled godman’s conviction.

The police and administration were blamed for failing to get prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC effectively implemented in Panchkula.

Dera Sacha Sauda followers had gone on rampage on August 25 following the conviction of Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in Panchkula in a rape case.

