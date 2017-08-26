Panchkula violence: Injured Dera supporters rushed to civil hospital

Injured Dera followers rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Friday. Sahil Walia Injured Dera followers rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Friday. Sahil Walia

On Friday, since 4:30 pm, a steady stream of ambulances brought scores of injured people to the Civil Hospital at Sector 6 in Panchkula. At both gate numbers one and two, hospital staff, along with police officials, were busy shifting the injured on stretchers and taking them inside the Emergency ward while many were referred to various hospitals. The number of blood-stained sheets were also seen lying at the entrance to the hospital Emergency.

Loud screams of family members of the injured could be heard from inside the hospital. The police officials also found it difficult to stop several other Dera supporters, who tried to enter the Emergency ward by force to get information about their injured family members.

To control the situation, the hospital staff and the police personnel pushed the Dera followers outside the hospital gate so that there was no more ruckus. “It was a horrific scene inside the Emergency ward as nearly hundreds of people were lying on stretchers and many were dead, no one knew who they were and where their family members were. Blood was there all over the emergency floor and it became hard for us to stand inside the Emergency,” said a hospital sanitation employee.

