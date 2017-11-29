Panchkula violence: Honeypreet, 11 others charged with sedition

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, being produced in CBI court in Panchkula. (Express file Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, being produced in CBI court in Panchkula. (Express file Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana police have charged Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the ‘adopted daughter’ of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, with sedition in connection with the violence in Panchkula on August 25 after the Dera chief was convicted of rape.

In its over 900-page chargesheet submitted to a Panchkula court Monday, police have charged 11 more persons with sedition. They are Dera’s legal adviser Daan Singh, Dera chief’s PA Rakesh and the then Dera spokesperson Dilawar Insan. However, according to police, Honeypreet is the main accused in the matter.

After Honeypreet’s arrest in October, police had said that she distributed Rs 1.25 crore through Dera functionaries Chamkor Singh and Daan Singh among Dera followers, asking them to spread violence in Panchkula.

Three persons have been charged with sheltering Honeypreet. Sixty-four persons have been made witnesses in the chargesheet.

“The probe has established that Honeypreet was at a meeting at the Dera’s headquarters in Sirsa on August 18 where the conspiracy to spread violence if the Dera chief was convicted was hatched. On August 25, when the Dera chief was convicted for raping two sadhvis, Honeypreet asked one of the accused, Rakesh, to start the violence,” said a police source.

Police officials said the Dera chief can be questioned in connection with the violence “because he was physically present in the town when the arson took place”, but only after the arrest of Dera functionary Aditya Insan, who is still absconding.

Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said that they are making serious efforts to arrest the remaining accused in the violence case.

As many as 36 persons were killed in Panchkula in the violence after the Dera chief’s conviction. Police had arrested around 1,100 persons in connection with the violence and most of them are still behind the bars.

