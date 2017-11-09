Panchkula violence: HC raps Haryana Police for failing to arrest Dera chief’s aides

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rebuked the Haryana police for failing to nab the key aides of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who are said to be behind the August 25 Panchkula violence. The court also asked the Haryana SIT to submit a report on if there was any conspiracy from the Dera activists behind the happenings that took place after Gurmeet’s conviction in rape cases. “Why are you behaving like they are hardcore criminals. You are saying that they are in Nepal or Rajasthan but ultimately you find them in your own neighbourhood. Why is your police not able to trace them,” a full bench of Justices Surya Kant, Augustine George Masih and Avneesh Jhingan observed during the resumed hearing of the case.

The HC bench directed the SIT to submit a report on what efforts are being made to arrest the suspects who are evading arrest in the cases registered for violence and other charges. The SIT was also asked to inform the High Court on the nature of conspiracy behind the violence and on the reports of existence of a Qurbani gang, which has allegedly issued threat letters to some people including journalists.

During the hearing, the government also told the High Court that the possibility of movement of moveable assets, documents and articles before August 25 to August 28 could not be ruled out and also conceded that the material could also have been removed from the Dera headquarters in Sirsa during the road journey of Gurmeet Ram Rahim from Sirsa to Panchkula on the verdict day in the “350-400 vehicles” that had accompanied him.

The High Court also asked Sirsa SP to submit a comprehensive report on the events that took place in the district after the verdict and whether any assets were allowed to be removed from there. The government also told the High Court that it was ready to establish a tribunal on the claims of loss received from the people, however, the court should appoint a sitting or retired HC or district judge as a claims commissioner.

The Dera Sacha Sauda counsels on Wednesday opposed the constitution of the tribunals for quantification of the losses suffered by the people on account of the damages caused by Dera followers during the violence. The High Court has observed it would deliberate on the question of liability in the future hearings.

