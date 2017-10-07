Panchkula violence: Haryana reinstates suspended DCP

At least 35 persons were killed in police firing during the Panchkula violence. (Express Photo) At least 35 persons were killed in police firing during the Panchkula violence. (Express Photo)

One-and-a-half months after suspension of Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar for failing to ban the assembly of dera followers ahead the appearance of Dera Sacha Sauda chief before a CBI court at Panchkula on August 25, the Haryana government on Saturday reinstated the officer, who has now been posted as Commandant, 1st Battalion Haryana Armed Police, Ambala City, replacing Abhishek Jorwal from the additional charge of the post.

In the order, state’s Additional Chief Secretary (home) SS Prasad says the Governor of Haryana has reinstated the officer with immediate effect “subject to the final outcome of departmental proceedings pending against him”.

A section of senior police officers had urged the government to revoke Kumar’s suspension.

The state government had suspended Kumar on August 25 for the “clerical error” in the order issued to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in the town. Sources said the initial order announcing imposition of prohibitory orders did not mention that gathering of five or more persons was not allowed in the town. Instead, it only mentioned that carrying of weapons was prohibited.

However, later, a section of police officers pointed out that there were similar “shortcomings” in the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioners to handle the dera episode in some other districts also. It came into light that few deputy commissioners had also used almost the same format of prohibitory orders as used by Ashok Kumar to prohibit “unlawful assembly of five or more persons carrying weapons”.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government had come under fire from various quarters, including the Punjab and Haryana High Court and opposition parties, for “facilitating” the gathering of dera followers by not effectively imposing prohibitory orders.

The dera followers had gone on a rampage after the dera chief was convicted by the court. The government, under fire for its mishandling of the entire episode, then suspended the DCP for the “goof-up”. As many as 35 persons were killed in police firing during the Panchkula violence.

