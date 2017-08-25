Delhi on high alert as violence breaks out after Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction

Women police personnel prepare in Gurugram in view of the verdict in the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Friday. (PTI) Women police personnel prepare in Gurugram in view of the verdict in the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Friday. (PTI)

Authorities have put Delhi on high alert following the violence by Dera followers in Panchkula after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a fifteen-year-old rape case against him. Security has been beefed up in the capital after incidents of violence were witnessed in Haryana following the court’s decision.

Even though police officials have not received specific inputs about possible violence reaching Delhi, security has been increased as a precautionary measure. According to the police, security has been heightened in areas bordering Haryana.

Earlier today, the Dera chief was convicted by the CBI Court after he was found guilty of rape and criminal intimidation. “The Dera chief has been convicted, held guilty for rape. He was held guilty on charges of rape (Section 376 IPC) and criminal intimidation (Section 506 IPC),” CBI counsel HPS Verma confirmed to The Indian Express.

The quantum of sentence will be announced on August 28.The verdict came as a big set back to Gurmeet’s followers who have converged in large numbers in Panchkula for last few days.

The agitated supporters set on fire many government buildings, including a local telephone exchange and LIC office. They also attacked many media vehicles and injured journalists, expressing their anger over the CBI court verdict.

Meanwhile, the Khattar government in Haryana is holding an emergency meeting to take control of the situation.

