Panchkula: Two booked for suicide of runaway couple

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Kalka, has lodged an FIR for abetment to suicide against two residents of Patiala in connection with the suicide of a runaway couple, Avtar Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, who jumped to death before a moving train on April 24. The FIR under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC was registered on Thursday. Those booked are Avneet Singh, brother-in-law of Rajwinder Kaur, and one Dr Khanna, who is stated to be a social worker, both residents of Rohad village in Patiala district.

Sources said in the suicide note, the victims blamed them for instigating them to commit suicide and also mentioned that a couple of months ago, both the suspects had humiliated them publicly for their affair. Rajwinder was married with two children. Her husband Gurmeet Singh and victim Avtar Singh were friends and worked as truck drivers. According to police statements of the victims’ kin, Avtar and Rajwinder had an affair and their family members opposed this. Avtar was a resident of Kurukshetra. SP (GRP), Ambala, Kamal Deep Goyal said, “It was a one-page suicide note, which was signed by both the victims. The two suspects, who were booked in the case, will be summoned.”

