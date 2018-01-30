Panchkula police register FIR against Haryana NSUI chief

Divyanshu Budhiraja (second from right) takes oath of Haryana NSUI president. Also seen are Deepender Singh Hooda, Geeta Bhukkal and NSUI national president Fairoz Khan at Inderdhanush auditorium in Panchkula on Monday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) Divyanshu Budhiraja (second from right) takes oath of Haryana NSUI president. Also seen are Deepender Singh Hooda, Geeta Bhukkal and NSUI national president Fairoz Khan at Inderdhanush auditorium in Panchkula on Monday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

PANCHKULA POLICE have registered an FIR for defacement against NSUI leader Divyanshu Budhiraja at Sector 14 police station. The FIR was registered on the complaint of MC Commissioner, Rajesh Jogpal. The commissioner had lodged a complaint against the NSUI leader for putting up a hoarding of the party at the Sector 14 roundabout without his permission. Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of PS 14, said, “We have registered an FIR against Divyanshu Budhiraja for defacement. Efforts are on to arrest him. We have removed the signboard, carrying his picture, from the roundabout.”

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) organised an oath taking ceremony for their newly elected Haryana unit president, Divyanshu Budhiraja, at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula. With Haryana Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda as the chief guest, the event was held to question the existing BJP government about its promises and the recent actions taken against the NSUI members. NSUI national president Fairoz Khan was also present at the event.

With banners like Ghoshna patra ka jawab do, vayadon ka hisaab do, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda did not shy away from declaring the BJP government as a failure and responsible for ruining the state of Haryana during its short reign. Hooda went on to blame BJP as a party, which gave rise to differences in the name of religion and not working on the thought process of national progress.

“Haryana was a state which was heading for success while Congress was in power. We had so many successful athletes and a great place in sports and education. But now, we are number 1 in crime, rape and no safety for women and this is all after BJP took over. What they do not realise is that the youth has power. A party, which does not stand with its youth, can never see the light of day for very long. Arresting young leaders, who ask basic questions about unfulfilled promises, is not very positive. The BJP should mend its ways and listen to people or else during the next election, they will be forced to hear them in the form of an empty vote bank.”

Budhiraja, in his address to the audience after taking oath, mentioned the difficulties they had to face in organising Monday’s event and the recent FIR lodged against him for putting up the posters without permission.

“We had booked the auditorium on 24th January and applied for permission on 25th. With consecutive holidays after that, we waited patiently for the permission and came to the venue yesterday for preparations. The door was locked and we were not allowed to enter the building. It was at 11:45 pm last night when we got the permission and were allowed to make necessary and hurried arrangements,” said Budhiraja.

Blaming this on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to the city he same day, Budhiraja asserted that no matter how many FIRs are lodged against him, he will not stop questioning the BJP government on its failed promises.

