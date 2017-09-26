Haryana police raids residence in New Delhi in search for Honeypreet Insan

The police conducted raids in New Delhi on Tuesday in search for Honeypreet Insan (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) The police conducted raids in New Delhi on Tuesday in search for Honeypreet Insan (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The Panchkula police on Tuesday raided a residence in New Delhi in search for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s “adopted daughter” Honeypreet Insan. Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, has been on the run since Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case in August.

Armed with an arrest warrant, the police raided a property in Greater Kailash, but were not able to find her, news agency ANI reported. She is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with the violence that broke out following Ram Rahim’s conviction.

Several teams of the Haryana Police are on the lookout for Honeypreet, who tops the list of 43 persons wanted in Haryana. She is facing charges of “provoking” violence. The police have also sounded an international alert for her arrest. Violence had broken out following Ram Rahim’s conviction on August 25 in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana. The violence had left 41 people dead and several others injured.

After Tuesday’s raid, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir told reporters: “It is the job of police and security agencies to nab criminals. No criminal should be spared.”

On Monday, Honeypreet, through her lawyer, filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the Delhi High Court. The matter will be mentioned before a bench for an early hearing at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ram Rahim, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on August 28 for raping two disciples in 2002, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the trial court’s decision. The Dera chief is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

