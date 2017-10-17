Panchkula police arrest mother, son for sheltering Honeypreet Insan

Honeypreet Insan at a police station. (file photo) Honeypreet Insan at a police station. (file photo)

Panchkula Police arrested a mother and son, both residents of Bathinda’s Jangi Rana village, for allegedly sheltering Honeypreet Insan at a time when she was evading arrest.

Gurmeet Singh and his mother Sharanjeet Kaur were charged on Monday night for sheltering a wanted fugitive. Gurmeet is a relative of Honeypreet’s accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur, who was also arrested along with her.

Honeypreet and Sukhdeep stayed for a few days on the first floor of the house, Sharanjeet told police. She, however, claimed that she wasn’t aware of who was staying in the house along with Gurmeet. When she learnt that Honeypreet has been staying in the house, Sharanjeet reportedly asked her to leave.

Police had earlier visited the house a couple of days ago and questioned Sharanjeet. They had left after learning that Gurmeet was not at home. police had also searched a house in Ganesh Basti which was being used by Dera followers as a godown

Previously, Punjab Police claimed Honeypreet had never used the state as a hide-out.

