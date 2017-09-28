Panchkula land allotment case: UPSC member resigns

The case pertains to the CBI FIR to probe corruption in the allotment of 14 industrial plots during BS Hooda’s tenure as chief minister. (File photo) The case pertains to the CBI FIR to probe corruption in the allotment of 14 industrial plots during BS Hooda’s tenure as chief minister. (File photo)

UPSC member Chhatar Singh has resigned over three months after he was questioned by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 industrial plots in Haryana’s Panchkula. President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted his resignation with effect from September 22, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Singh took over as member in the Union Public Service Commission on September 2, 2013. His term was due to end on March 4, 2018.

The CBI had on June 5 questioned former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Chhatar Singh in connection with the alleged irregularities.

