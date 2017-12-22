Panchkula holds mock drill on earthquake preparedness

Army in action during earthquake mega mock drill at Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Army in action during earthquake mega mock drill at Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE PANCHKULA district administration on Thursday conducted a mock drill to tackle the situation during an earthquake. The drill was part of a statewise practice involving different departments to check the response time of rescue work. In Panchkula, the mock drill was conducted at Siksha Sadan in Sector 5. Army personnel were also involved in the mock drill. Civil Hospital, Sector 6, was put on high alert and a separate emergency ward was prepared for the patients. Meanwhile, the routine emergency ward was shifted to another block in Civil Hospital, Sector 6. The drill was conducted for more than three hours.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the incident response centres are being set up in every district of the state to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of any natural disaster. These centres will work under the supervision of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Interacting with mediapersons shortly after a mega mock exercise conducted on earthquake in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority in Ambala, the CM said all departments were fully geared up to deal with any kind of natural disaster.

The mega mock exercises were conducted from 10 am to 12 noon in all 22 districts of the state. Though natural calamities cannot be predicted, it is essential to make all possible arrangements to lessen the loss of life and goods. Manpower in all departments has been trained in launching immediate relief and rescue operations, besides doing routine duty.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, Deputy Commissioner Sharandeep Kaur Brar and officers of the police department, National Disaster Management Authority and Army were also present when the mock drill was conducted.

