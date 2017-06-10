Panchkula carjacking: Three policemen suspended, sketch of suspect released

Three policemen, including special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the carjacking incident at Sector 20 on June 6. Police have also prepared sketches of the suspect on Friday.

The robbed Duster was recovered from Ajit Enclave in Zirakpur on Thursday night. Police sources said the suspended policemen were identified as SPO Gulab Singh, SPO Suresh Kumar and Head Constable Malkit Singh. The three police personnel were attached to a police control room (PCR) Gypsy. They were suspended by Police Commissioner (Ambala-Panchkula) R C Mishra.

ASP Anshu Singla, SHO of Sector 20 police station, said the policemen were suspended because they did not act when a goon robbed the car and kidnapped the son of a woman, Jyoti.

ASP Anshu Singla maintained that the suspension orders against the three policemen were issued by senior police officers and a departmental probe against them was being conducted by a DSP rank officer.

As the robbed Duster was found abandoned at Ajit Enclave in Zirakpur, police have started checking all the PG and rented accommodations in that locality. DCP (Panchkula) Ashok Kumar said, “Apparently, the suspect belongs to the Ajit Enclave area and we have decided to tighten vigil in the particular area.”

Incidentally, Jyoti, a lecturer at a private educational institute, who became a victim of the carjacking at Sector 20, had expressed her inability to identify the suspect.

The DCP said, “Since everything happened in the fraction of a second, she could not get a good look of the face of the slim and tall man, who had a light beard and forcefully entered her Duster. And, there was a silver-colour revolver-style weapon in his hands.”

The woman had jumped from her four-wheeler leaving behind her five-year-old son along with her smart cellphone in the vehicle. Jyoti was shown an album of notorious criminals but she failed to identify the culprit.

