Panchkula boy’s death: 10 days on, cops yet to fix responsibility

TEN DAYS have gone since the death of 17-year-old Deepak Kumar, who got electrocuted, district police have failed to fix responsibility for the death. The investigating agency from Sector 14 police station has even failed to ascertain the names of electricity staff members, who were responsible for installing the street lights and repairing the electricity points on the specific dividing road.

Deepak Kumar (17), a resident of Sector 19, was electrocuted when he was returning from his dance coaching class at Sector 11 on June 16. He was passing through the temporary cut, made through the iron grilles at the dividing road of Sector 11 and Sector 14, and suddenly came in contact with a live electricity pole.

Raghuvir Singh, a relative of Deepak, said, “Police had recorded the statement of the father of victim Deepak, Baswa Nand, and assured us that negligent employees will be arrested shortly. Though 10 days have gone, there has been no further response from the police. The FIR was only registered when we had staged a protest against the local administration.”

Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Sector 14 police station, said: “We have shot off a letter to the MC authority instructing them to provide us the names of officials of the electricity wing, who are responsible for the maintenance of electricity poles inside the sectors. We are yet to receive response from the MC authority. It has been confirmed that the electricity pole was under the work of MC, Panchkula.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App