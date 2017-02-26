Panchkula: 58 ITBP jawans conferred with DG Insignia and commendation certificates

Chief Guest HS Goraya PMG, IG Northern Frontier ITBP interacting awardees at the 50th Battalion ITBP in Sector-26, Panchkula on Saturday. (Source: Jaipal Singh) Chief Guest HS Goraya PMG, IG Northern Frontier ITBP interacting awardees at the 50th Battalion ITBP in Sector-26, Panchkula on Saturday. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

Constable Jitender Kumar Yadav of the 23rd Battalion of ITBP, who countered a terrorist attack at India’s consulate in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in January 2016, was rewarded for his extraordinary contribution along with 57 others on the premises of the 50th Battalion ITBP, Sector 26, Panchkula, on Saturday. A total 58 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were conferred with DG insignia and commendation certificates for their excellent performances in the field of adventures, sports, social service at 50th Battalion ITBP, Sector 26, on Saturday.

The 58 rewarded personnel, including three woman personnel, were rewarded for their good performance. The awardees included three deputy inspector of generals (DIGs) including Sanjeev Jain, Sanjay Singh and AS Rawat. IG HS Goraya of Northern Frontier was the chief guest. He took the salute and reviewed the guard of honor.

Interacting with media persons, Jitender Kumar Yadav said, “The scene of the terrorist attack is still fresh in my mind. I was appointed in the consulate in Afghanistan when four heavily armed terrorists attempted to storm the building. The terrorist attack was significant because when it had occurred, our security forces were battling with Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists who struck at the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.”

Head constable (HC) Vikas Thakur was rewarded for his participation in social work as he contributed Rs 57,000 from his salary for the construction of public toilets at village Badhana in district Sirmour of Himachal Pradesh.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Dara Singh Binda was awarded with a commendation certificate for mountaineering. Binda, a native of Rajasthan and currently posted at Joshi Math in Uttarakhand, successfully climbed a mountain of 6,010 meters height with code name Fateh between August 19, 2015 and September 3, 2015.

DIG Sanjeev Rainia and Akhilesh Singh Rawat gave the welcome address. In his address to personnel, IG HS Goraya stressed that the personnel do hard work in their respective fields. Goraya also inaugurated a newly constructed open air theater and meditation garden in the premises of the 50th Battalion.