Panchkula: 47-year-old killed, his father and son injured after being ‘attacked’ by kin

A 47-YEAR-OLD man was killed and his father and son were injured after they were allegedly attacked by their relatives at Tharav village near Raipurrani on Tuesday. Prem Pal Singh, 47, was killed and his father Gurdyal Singh, 67, and son Kamaljeet Singh, 24, were injured when they were allegedly attacked by Dharam Pal Singh, Prem Pal’s elder brother, and his wards. The police said a property dispute could be a reason behind the incident.

Police sources said although the victims alleged that Dharam Pal was leading the assailants, it was yet to be verified. The incident took place when Prem Pal along with his father Gurdyal Singh was cleaning a small drain near their house ahead of a religious function at their house. Police said the drain also touches the house of Dharam Pal, who along with his kin was annoyed with his elder brother and father over a property dispute. Police said the assailants attacked the victims with iron rods. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and Prem Pal was declared brought dead by doctors. Gurdyal suffered injuries to his head but his condition was stated to be stable.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Raipurrani police station, said, “We have lodged an FIR against six persons, including two women, in connection with the murder of Prem Pal. Assailants have escaped. However, some of the suspects have been detained. There was an old dispute between the families of Prem Pal and Dharam Pal, and their father Gurdyal was residing with his younger son Prem Pal.”

The accused were identified as Dharma Pal, Sandeep, Ranbir, Amarjit Kaur, Kuldeep Kaur and Karam Singh. Sources said Karam Singh is the son-in-law of Dharam Pal and Amarjit Kaur is the wife of Dharam Pal. Sandeep and Ranbir are sons of Dharam Pal. A case of murder was registered at Raipurrani police station.

