Panchayati Raj institutions to be given more power: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state government firmly believes in decentralisation of power and Panchayati Raj institutions would be strengthened by devolving more power to them.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting here, he invited suggestions for more effective sources of income for zila parishads so that these can function as independent bodies.

This would help in development of rural infrastructure, the Chief Minister said.

Informing that around Rs 4.5 crore has been allotted to Panipat zila parishad, where development works are under progress, Khattar directed its members to assist in getting development works completed before the prescribed time limit.

“Rapid development of rural areas is the priority of the state government and two-third of the budget is spent on it. Panchayats which perform well will be honoured from time to time by the Central and the state governments,” he said.