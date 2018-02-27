Panchayat polls: We’ll not leave an inch of space for ruling party, says BJP leader Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy BJP leader Mukul Roy

TWO DAYS after he was appointed the convener of BJP’s panchayat committee, BJP leader Mukul Roy on Monday said his party will not “leave an inch of space” for the ruling Trinamool Congress in upcoming rural polls.

“BJP will field candidates in every seat in the panchayat elections. There will be a contest and we will not leave an inch of space for the ruling party. We want those who are opposed to TMC, should come to BJP because it is the only party that can actually fight against Trinamool Congress,” Roy said after inaugurating a party office at Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district. Roy also inducted around 500 Congress workers into the party fold on the occasion. This comes a day after around 250 Trinamool workers joined BJP.

Party insiders said Roy’s aim is to strengthen the BJP at the booth level. A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said BJP is targeting grassroots level workers from other parties and trying to induct them. “Without strong booth level committees, it will not be possible to fight tooth and nail against Trinamool. Roy has been employed with such a task… and to construct the blueprint for the rural polls. His strategies and organisational experience will come very handy in the panchayat polls,” the leader added.

Besides Roy, the panchayat committee comprises former MLA Shamik Bhattacharya as the co-convener and six members, including state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and former party chief Rahul Sinha. Known for his organisational skills, Roy, once the second in command in the ruling TMC, had switched over to the BJP last year. He will be in charge of planning for the elections — from selecting candidates to choosing campaign strategy. It is learnt that the decision was taken after the BJP’s vote share increased in the Uluberia bypoll held in January.

