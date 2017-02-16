Panchayat Polls: 73% turnout in phase-II, PM Modi thanks Odisha for backing BJP

Over 73 per cent polling was reported in the second phase. The final results will be declared on February 23. Over 73 per cent polling was reported in the second phase. The final results will be declared on February 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the people of Odisha for their support to the BJP in the ongoing panchayat polls with the party continuing to fare well in the second phase of the elections, winning over a third of the zilla parishad seats that went to the polls.

“Our Opposition parties are spreading a lot of lies, but they should now know that their lies won’t work any more. BJP was weak in Odisha and very few leaders were voted to Parliament from the state. But BJP got an unprecedented support in the panchayat polls for which I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha,” he said at an election rally in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

In the second phase of the polling on Wednesday, BJP was ahead in 65 of 173 zilla parishad seats that went to polls. The party was set to win Kalahandi Zilla Parishad by winning 18 of the 36 seats. The Congress bagged all three Zilla Parishad seats in Jharsuguda. Till now, BJD has won 89 seats, BJP 64 and Congress 12.

Over 73 per cent polling was reported in the second phase. The final results will be declared on February 23.