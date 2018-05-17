Panchayat poll violence: Centre asks Bengal govt to send another report

Police blocking the way to Ghazipur where the booths have allegedly been captured in Bhangar. (Express photo by Shubham Dutta) Police blocking the way to Ghazipur where the booths have allegedly been captured in Bhangar. (Express photo by Shubham Dutta)

The Centre on Wednesday termed the details of violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls, submitted by the state government, as “sketchy” and asked it to send a fresh report, an official said. The second communication was sent two days after a similar one was sent following large-scale violence during the elections to the local bodies on Monday.

Despite security arrangements, widespread violence marred the panchayat polls. Over a dozen people were killed in the violence. The Centre has now asked the Bengal government to provide details on the circumstances leading to the violence and the steps taken to restore peace and punish those involved, the official said.

