Panchayat elections: Govt yet to hear back from five states over additional security

The state government is still awaiting assurances over the deployment of police forces from five states for the panchayat polls, government sources said. Home department sources said the government has sought additional forces from Odisha, Assam, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab. “It has almost been a week since we asked for the deployment. We are yet to get any kind of reply — negative or positive,” said an official. The official said the State Election Commission (SEC) has directed the government to direct district police superintendents to divide polling booths into highly sensitive, sensitive, less sensitive and normal categories.

“The SEC has directed the state police directorate to submit a detailed report based on this district-wise category classification to the commission by May 7. The state government has enough forces to put in highly sensitive and sensitive booths,” he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress wanted the polls to be held before Ramzan that begins on May 16, prompting the poll panel to settle for a single-phase schedule. Opposition leaders have claimed the government does not have an adequate police force. They fear this may encourage the ruling party supporters to resort to violence on the polling day. The state has 46,000 armed policemen while the number of sensitive and very sensitive booths are over 32,000. The HC is due to hear a petition on Friday regarding security arrangements and the schedule for the polls.

