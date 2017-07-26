Panchayat departmenat staffer arrested for taking bribe

The Lokayukta Police caught a staffer of Panchayat department red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a villager. (Source-Google Map) The Lokayukta Police caught a staffer of Panchayat department red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a villager. (Source-Google Map)

The Lokayukta Police on Wednesday caught a staffer of Panchayat department red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a villager. Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said Ramniwas, rojgar sahayak (employment assistant) posted at Panchayat department, was nabbed red-handed while he was taking Rs 12,000 as bribe from Santosh Rawat, a resident of Gora village in Datia district.

The accused had demanded the bribe money for issuing an installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the complainant, the official said. Singh said an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh was sanctioned for Rawat under the scheme. Ramniwas had demanded Rs 15,000 from Rawat to release an installment of Rs 30,000 from the sanctioned amount for the construction of toilet. However, the deal was sealed at Rs 12,000. The accused has been arrested and a case was lodged against him under Prevention of Corruption Act, Singh added.

