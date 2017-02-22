Two held while accepting bribe

A Panchayat Sevak and a Mukhia of Mohanpur under Baharagora police station of Ghatsila sub-division were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting bribe on Wednesday. ACB officials said the bureau arrested Panchayat Secretary-cum-Panchayat Sevak Sonaram Murmu and Mukhiya Dinbandhu Khatua while accepting Rs 12,000 bribe from a contractor Viswajit Sao.

Sao has registered a complain with the ACB accusing the two of demanding 10 per cent of the contract amount of Rs 1.30 lakh from him.

ACB officials verified the complaint and found that it was true. Then a trap was laid and the two were caught red handed while accepting the bribe.