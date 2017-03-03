Dalit sarpanch murder: Family claims body, performs last rites

AMRELI POLICE and district administration heaved a sigh of relief as family members of Dalit sarpanch Jaysukh Madhad, who was allegedly murdered over an old dispute, claimed his body and performed last rites after authorities assured them of a fair probe in the case. Madhad, 30, sarpanch of Varasda village of Amreli taluka, was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday by three men of the same village over a tiff which had started after Madhad’s victory in the village panchayat body in December last year. But Madhad’s family refused to claim the body, demanding that all the accused be arrested first. Police had arrested Deep Dhadhal, one of the three accused, on Wednesday. But the family had continued their protest. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and former BJP MLA Siddharth Parmar met the victim’s family and expressed their support.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

On Wednesday evening, Amreli collector Dilip Rana and Amreli SP Jagdish Patel met Madhad’s family and assured them of a fair probe and requested to perform last rites of the body. The family agreed, claimed the body and performed the last rites in Varasda village amid police deployment.

“We assured the family that we shall conduct fair probe in the case. The family was convinced and they claimed the body. The situation in the village is peaceful though police deployment continues,” SP Patel said.

Police also produced Deep in a local court. Granting police application, the court sent the accused to remand till March 8.