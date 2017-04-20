Panchayat bodies polls in Goa on June 25 

The elections to all 186 panchayat bodies in Goa would be held on June 25, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said.

“The elections for the panchayat bodies would be held on June 25. We have also decided to reduce the canvassing period from 15 days to 10 days,” Parrikar told reporters at Panaji on Thursday.

The five-year tenure of all the panchayat bodies in the coastal state ends on May 20.

While the State Election Commission had initially decided to hold the polls by May end, the CM said it had to be postponed as majority of the government employees go on leave during that time.

The government also conducted some bureaucratic reshuffles recently due to which it was not possible to hold the elections next month, Parrikar said.

He said the government machinery was also strained because of the busy schedule of the state Assembly elections held in February.

“We have to hold proper polls and not just conduct it. Holding polls by May end is neither conducive nor possible,” he said.

