Panama ship papers should be seized, says Kerala High Court

The cargo vessel detained off Kochi on Sunday. PTI The cargo vessel detained off Kochi on Sunday. PTI

Kerala High Court on Monday ordered that all documents of the Panama ship MV Amber L, which had hit an Indian fishing boat, should be seized immediately. Two fishermen were killed and another is missing in the mishap reported on Sunday. The court acted upon a petition moved by Nazer of Pallurruthi, near Kochi, the owner of the ill-fated fishing boat that was hit by the cargo ship flying the Panama flag, off Kochi, on Sunday.

Observing that there are chances of tampering with digital records in the ship, the court issued the order to the director-general of shipping.Officials of police, customs, immigration, shipping and coast guard on Monday carried out an inquiry at the ship, anchored within the limits of the Kochi port.

The Kochi port has denied permission to the ship to sail out of anchorage. Also, the port has directed various enforcement agencies to ensure that the ship does not leave the port limits.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App