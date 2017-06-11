Panama-registered cargo ship collides with fishing boat, three fishermen killed

Amber L bears the Panama plag. (Picture via MarineTraffic) Amber L bears the Panama plag. (Picture via MarineTraffic)

Three fishermen were killed on Sunday after a Panama-registered cargo named ‘Amber L’ collided with a fishing boat anchored 12 nautical miles away from Cochin port.

The bulk carrier cargo ship was passing through Cochin Minicoy channel early morning. Speaking with news agency ANI, City Police Commissioner MP Dinesh, said, “Panama-based ship that hit fishing boat being brought to Kochi.”

After the collision, the ship dropped anchor at Cochin port at 3:47 am. The ship embarked on the journey from Israel’s Eilat port.

The ship has been active since 2000, and weighs 25955 tons.

