Panama papers leak: Supreme Court to hear the matter today

Supreme Court, on Tuesday, will hear the Panama paper leak case over a plea filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma. The Panama paper leak investigation was carried out by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists of which Indian Express was a part. The leak had names of several Indians who allegedly diverted their money in tax havens or proxy companies located in Panama.

ML Sharma had filed a plea in SC demanding a thorough court probe into the case. The apex court asked Central government to submit six reports of various agencies and said it would consider whether an SIT investigation was needed only after going through the reports.

He had also sought a direction to Central Board of Investigation (CBI) to file FIRs and launch investigation under Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the individuals whose names surfaced in the Panama papers leak.

On the directions of PM Narendra Modi, a group was constituted to look into all the cases. The ICIJ is a Washington based non-profit organisation which obtained a cache of 11.5 million records of offshore holdings including world leaders, politicians, actors and sportspersons.

