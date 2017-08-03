Panama Papers: ED questions Bengal BJP leader

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned BJP leader and businessman Shishir Bajoria in connection with an investigation into offshore firms, as revealed in the Panama Papers exposé. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned BJP leader and businessman Shishir Bajoria in connection with an investigation into offshore firms, as revealed in the Panama Papers exposé.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned BJP leader Shishir Bajoria in connection with an investigation into offshore firms, as revealed in the Panama Papers exposé. It (questioning by ED) is part of an ongoing investigation of the Panama case. Because I am in the BJP doesn’t mean that an agency won’t investigate. My name had cropped up and though it was by mistake they will investigate. I was called by ED and I have answered all their queries”, said Bajoria, who was examined for about an hour at the ED office in CGO complex. Bajoria is listed as a beneficial owner of Haptic (BVI) Limited, which was set up in the BVI on October 26, 2015 by Mossack Fonseca & Co (MF) along with First Names Group (Isle of Man), a corporate services provider.

“I never owned Haptic (BVI) Ltd. First Name Group, a corporate service provider, clearly made a mistake and it has owned up in no uncertain terms,” said Bajoria. He claimed the First Name Group wrongly sent his passport to Mossack Fonseca & Co, the firm from where leaked documents revealed complex financial arrangements to stash wealth in tax havens.

He had earlier revealed that he did own IFGL Worldwide Holdings Ltd, registered in the Isle of Man. His wife and he are shareholders of Sonnish Ltd, another Isle of Man company, he had said.

As per sources, Bajoria insisted that he has all requisite permissions for the firm. Officials had sought some documents from him, which he submitted. The agency is likely to verify the documents.

As per sources, there are a few other entities which are alleged to be owned by Bajoria, a claim that too he has denied.

Shishir K Bajoria belongs to one of the oldest business families in Kolkata trading in jute and tea. He is the promoter of SK Bajoria Group, which has steel refractory units in six countries with an annual turnover of $200 million.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App