Latest News
  • Panama leaks: Enforcement Directorate seizes foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of Delhi jeweller

Panama leaks: Enforcement Directorate seizes foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of Delhi jeweller

ED said it was the first instance of seizure of foreign assets after the FEMA was amended recently and the ED was empowered to take action in cases where illegal assets were stashed abroad

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2017 9:25 pm
panama leaks, enforcement directorate, panama papers, ed delhi seizure, delhi news, india news, latest news, indian express The business entity was identified by the Enforcement Directorate as Mehrasons Jewellers.
Related News

The Enforcement Directorate has attached foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of a Delhi-based jeweller in connection with its probe into foreign exchange violation in the Panama Papers leak case.

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers.

The agency said it was the first instance of seizure of foreign assets after the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was amended recently and the ED was empowered to take action in cases where illegal assets were stashed abroad.

The amendment was made by the government in Section 37A of the FEMA.

The Panama Papers, that was brought to the fore by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) a few years ago, had about 500 Indian names in it. They were alleged to have stashed assets abroad illegally.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 15: Latest News