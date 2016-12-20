Pampore martyr’s widow says ready to fight on border

Martyred armyman Saurabh Farate Martyred armyman Saurabh Farate

The widow of armyman Saurabh Farate, who was killed in the Pampore attack, on Tuesday said she was ready to “fight on the border” like her brave husband. “The martyr’s wife Sonali said she is ready to fight on the border as her late husband did,” Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who met the braveheart’s widow, said.

“Sonali told me she will now be the mother as well as father to her daughters and ensure proper education for them. She wants her kids to become brave like their dad,” Gorhe said.

The Sena leader, who met Sonali in Pune, said the Pampore martyr’s widow expects a job so that she can continue to support her family. Gorhe gave her a cheque of Rs one lakh on behalf of the party.

Dozens of people from Phursungi village in Pune and surrounding areas paid their last respects to the 33-year-old gunner Saurabh Farate, as his mortal remains were consigned to flames by his father on Monday.

Farate was among the three soldiers who were killed in a terror attack on an Army convoy in Pampore in Kashmir on Saturday afternoon. His last rites were performed in Phursungi village in Pune at 9 am with full military honours. Farate is survived by his parents, wife Sonali, twin daughters Aarohi and Aradhya and younger brother Rohit, who is also in the Army.