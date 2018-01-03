Palwal murder accused’s past: Slapping his Army senior, cop

Police at the post-mortem house in Palwal. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Police at the post-mortem house in Palwal. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

For 45-year-old Naresh Dhankar, the six murders he stands accused of committing are not his first brush with the law. According to police sources, he allegedly slapped one of his seniors in the Army in 2003.

Over 10 years later, on June 15, 2015, a case was registered against him at Camp Palwal police station, after he allegedly slapped and abused a police officer deployed with the Cyber Cell in the district, while the two were eating together at a roadside eatery. He allegedly also damaged the officer’s motorcycle.

The case had been registered under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and Dhankar had been arrested on June 16, 2015. He was eventually released on bail, and the matter is still being heard in court.

Dhankar, born and brought up in Faridabad’s Machar village, is the youngest of five brothers, two of whom reside in the village, one in Faridabad and one in Delhi. He was a lieutenant with the Army until 2003, after which he secured a job in the Haryana agriculture department in 2006.

He would often make trips to Palwal to meet his eight-year-old son and estranged wife, who lives with her father in Adarsh Nagar. “He would come with gifts and sweets for his son… They would rarely let him inside the house, though,” claimed Kapil, a resident of Adarsh Colony.

Local residents claimed Dhankar was always “on edge”, and would pick a fight at the slightest provocation.

Dhankar’s wife Seema and her father refused to comment on the murders. “Everyone here knew to stay away from him because of his aggression. When he would visit, we would all ignore him,” said Bhagwan Singh Saini, a neighbour. “Even on Tuesday morning, he banged on a lot of doors, but most of us knew not to pay heed.”

