Palwal murder accused taken to Bhiwani

With police alleging he has failed to “cooperate” with the probe, the retired lieutenant arrested for allegedly killing six people in Palwal last week was produced before a district court on Thursday morning and remanded to four-day police custody.

According to police sources, during his two-day police custody, Naresh Dhankar was taken to Bhiwani, where he had been deployed in the state’s agriculture department. “He had got into confrontations with some of his colleagues there… we recorded their statements… In one case, the confrontation almost resulted in a complaint but was later resolved,” a source said. Sources also revealed that after committing the murders, Dhankar allegedly called up his four brothers. “We are yet to question them,” a source said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App